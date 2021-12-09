Photographs from the arrival of the Coca-Cola truck in Liverpool in 2014 can be found here.

‘Holidays are approaching,’ which means the Coca-Cola truck will be on the road once more.

The Washington Newsday has unearthed a set of fantastic images from the iconic crimson vehicle’s visit in 2014. With the iconic crimson vehicle possibly returning to the city centre for the first time in four years, though we’re not sure when, we’ve unearthed a set of fantastic images from its visit in 2014.

The truck arrived in Liverpool some Christmases ago, with photographs of eager festive customers throng the Coca-Cola truck as it stopped up on Old Hall Street, near the offices of The Washington Newsday.

Images of people taking photographs in front of the red truck and marveling as it roared towards the city center will give you a wonderful Christmas vibe.

Since its debut in the soft drink company’s Holidays Are Coming advertisement in 1995, Coca-famed Cola’s red truck has become a holiday staple.

Since then, the truck’s popularity has grown, with an annual Christmas Truck Tour taking place across the United Kingdom since 2010.

It didn’t feel like Christmas for a long time until the sight of that massive red truck with the emblem came into view.

The fair lights, dramatic crimson paintwork, and picture alongside the Coca-Cola car were, in fact, part of a Christmas tradition for many.

Coca-Cola is not just a signature drink and a modern-day staple, but it is also associated with Christmas, with its signature crimson being attributed to Santa Claus’s coat.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: IN 2014, LIVERPUDLIANS ENJOYED THE COCA-COLA XMAS TRUCK.

Unfortunately, because to the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic, the Coca-Cola truck could not be launched in 2020.

This means that the giant red truck hasn’t been seen in Liverpool in four years, with Coca-Cola opting for Cheshire Oaks instead.

In 2018, the truck ignored Liverpool as well, instead stopping in Manchester and Deeside.

It is unclear whether Liverpool will be included in the lucky list of places to receive a visit, with more destinations to be disclosed during the month.

This year, the business wants to visit as many cities in the UK as possible, but they're keeping their options open.