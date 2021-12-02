‘Photographic Evidence’ shared by a man claiming to be Prince Charles and Camilla’s son.

In his decades-long quest to substantiate his royal claims, an Australian man who claims to be the hidden son of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has allegedly presented new “photographic evidence.”

Simon Charles Dorante-Day of Queensland earlier claimed in an interview with 7News.com.au that his grandmother, who worked for Queen Elizabeth II, informed him “outright” “several times” that he was Camilla and Prince Charles’ son.

Dorante-Day shared a fresh side-by-side photo of his teenage son, Liam, and the Prince of Wales, 73, on Facebook on Sunday, showing the teen and a younger Charles having identical faces.

Dorante-Day acknowledged a person only identified as Julie for the “quite intriguing comparison and composition” in the caption, which indicated the image of Prince Charles was taken from author Simon Regan’s 1977 book “Charles, the Clown Prince.”

Prince Charles and Dorante-youngster, Day’s according to one Facebook user, have a “really stunning likeness.”

“The likeness is amazing, Simon. That’s incredible. The royal lineage is undeniably strong. In your photo, I can even perceive a likeness to Princess Anne “Dorante-post Day’s was retweeted by another user.

Another Facebook user commented, “Your son looks a lot like your father, Prince Charles, but also like your grandmother, the Queen.”

Dorante-Day also responded to a user who inquired if he feels Prince Charles and Camilla are aware of him and his desire to contact them in the comments section of his article. He claimed, “They know.”

According to 7News.com.au, Dorante-Day was born in the United Kingdom on April 5, 1966, and was adopted by a local couple named Karen and David Day when he was 8 months old. He said that his adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had both served in one of the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s royal households, and that his grandmother had informed him numerous times that he was Camilla and Charles’ kid.

Dorante-Day also claimed that his original parents gave him his first and middle names, Simon and Charles, and that his adoptive mother told him that keeping his name was a requirement of the adoption.

This is one of numerous images produced by Dorante-Day to demonstrate the purported resemblance between himself, his children, and members of the royal family.

He earlier tweeted a photo of his daughter Meriam with Princess Charlotte, Prince William’s daughter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.