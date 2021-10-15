[Photo] Mysterious, ‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washes Up On Beach, Perplexing People

Social media fans have been mystified by photos of a weird “alien-like” water creature that washed up on an Australian beach on Wednesday.

On Urangan Beach in Hervey Bay, Queensland, the pink and translucent creature was spotted. A interested observer snapped photos of the creature and posted them on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it. He inquired as to if it was a “dangerous stonefish.” No one, however, was able to correctly identify the monster. Some believed it looked like a jellyfish, while others said it looked like a sea slug.

Some people thought it resembled ambergris, a rare and precious component used in the manufacture of perfume.

“If it’s ambergris, it’s worth a lot of money,” one individual said, “but I think it’s harder than it appears but definitely worth researching.”

The creature is a nudibranch, a jelly-bodied member of the sea slug family, according to National Geography. So date, almost 2,000 species of nudibranchs have been identified.

However, researchers at The Australian Museum identified it as a Melibe japonica, a rare sighting in Japan.

“Transparent yellowish white, with a pronounced reddish tinge in sections,” according to Melibe japonica’s description.

A similar organism was discovered on another Australian beach, according to Matt Nimbs, a research scientist from the School of Environment Science and Engineering.

“Another one was photographed in Bermagui, which is interesting. With these creatures, that’s two in a short period of time and then nothing for years, if not decades “‘I told the outlet,’ he said.

A bizarre “tanned mass” washed up on an Australian beach on Monday, leaving social media users perplexed. The blob was seen at Kemp Beach in Yeppoon during low tide and was submitted to the Facebook group Australian Native Animal. While some users thought the organism was a jellyfish, others thought it was a blobfish. Experts, on the other hand, believe it was a lion’s mane cyanea barkeri jellyfish.