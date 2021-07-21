Photo Goes Viral of a Deadly Snake Eating Another Serpent

Rare and unusual photos abound on social media, and they frequently blow our minds. A photo of a snake swallowing another serpent has been gaining a lot of attention on social media.

On Tuesday, Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan posted a photo on Twitter depicting a king cobra devouring a spectacled cobra.

“Hannah Ophiophagus. A spectacled cobra is being eaten by a King cobra. Kaswan captioned the photo, “They feast on weaker mortals.”

“Ophiophagus hannah is the scientific name for this king cobra. The term Ophiophagus is taken from the Greek word ophiophagus, which means “snake-eating,” while the name Hannah is derived from the name of Greek mythology’s tree-dwelling nymphs. As a result, the king is living up to its name. He explained in the tweet thread that he is the only snake who builds nests.

The officer went on to say that other snakes make up the majority of the food of a king cobra. Rat snakes are usually their preferred prey, and they have a proclivity for swallowing them whole.

The photo has already gone viral on Twitter, where it has been dubbed a “magnificent photograph.”

Some people also expressed gratitude to the officer for sharing the king cobra fact.

“I’ve never heard of snakes eating snakes… One user wrote, “Thanks for the know-how.”

“It’s nature’s way… Another user said, “No explanation required.”

Some internet users wondered if the spectacled cobra’s venom could damage the king cobra.

“Sir, how does the venom of the common cobra be defeated by the venom of the King cobra? Doesn’t it have an impact? Even if bitten, a mongoose may die, but it gracefully dodges,” one user inquired. This question has yet to receive an answer.

The king cobra is one of the world’s most venomous snakes. It’s also the world’s longest venomous snake, with a maximum length of 5.85 meters (19 feet). These snakes are mostly found in the rain forests and plains of India, southern China, and Southeast Asia, where they feed on venomous and nonvenomous snakes. Lizards, eggs, and small mammals are also eaten by them.

A video of a common Krait swallowing a wolf snake went viral on social media last year, and it left people speechless. Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service uploaded the video on Twitter.