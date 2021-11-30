Phoenix is the hottest market in the United States, according to September statistics, as home prices continue to rise.

According to the Associated Press, property prices in the United States surged last month, with Phoenix being the hottest market with a 33.1 percent gain from September.

Phoenix was followed by Tampa, which grew by 27.7%, and Miami, which grew by 25.3 percent. Chicago and Minneapolis saw the smallest gains, with 11.8 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.

The housing market has remained robust this year, thanks to a restricted supply of available properties, cheap mortgage rates, and increased demand from consumers who were stranded at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Housing prices continued to demonstrate extraordinary strength in September,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We previously stated that the US housing market’s strength is being fueled by households’ reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers migrate from city flats to suburban properties.” The demand for new homes is also assisting the market and resulting in homes being on the market for a shorter period of time. 82 percent of homes sold in October were on the market for less than a month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Some properties sell within days of being posted, while others stay on the market for an average of 18 days before being purchased.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the national median home price rose to $353,900 last month, up 13.1 percent from the previous October.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In September, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city house price index increased 19.1% year over year. The high price increases were a slowdown from August’s 19.6% year-over-year surge. Despite this, prices in all 20 cities established new highs in September.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported last week that sales of previously owned houses increased 0.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.3 million, the highest rate since January. According to the Commerce Department, new-home prices grew a dismal 0.4 percent last month, with median prices rising over 18 percent from a year ago to a record $407,700.

