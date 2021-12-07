Phillip Schofield’s’savage’ dig at Matt Hancock has taken This Morning viewers by surprise.

The 59-year-old was co-hosting ITV’s main daytime show with regular co-host Holly Willoughby on Tuesday.

The former Health Secretary was asked about his plans to introduce a Dyslexia Screening Bill, which he will urge MPs to support in a speech to the House of Commons today.

Mr Hancock was not diagnosed with dyslexia until he was in university, and he claims that the new measure would ensure that all children are tested for the disease before they leave elementary school.

Matt Hancock was forced to resign as Health Secretary in June after he was discovered kissing a colleague in violation of social distancing requirements.

During the conversation, Phillip Schofield made a witty allusion to the incident.

“Was it your dyslexia that caused you to misunderstand the social separation rules?” he inquired.

Mr Hancock admitted that the episode was due to a leadership failure more than his health.

He replied, ” “I can’t put it down to dyslexia or anything else. Because I’m dyslexic, I’m not asking for any particular treatment.

“I have something to offer in politics, but that was a mistake for which I apologize.

“It was a leadership failure because I appeared on shows like this and told people to do things but didn’t follow through.”

The discussion on Twitter had fans of This Morning in fits of laughter.

“Phil is a savage,” Lily replied.

“Wow, Phil really went there,” Tash added.

“Go on, Phil,” Tom said.

Neelam made the following comment: “He went there for real. Phil, you’re doing a great job!”