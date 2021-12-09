Phillip Schofield of ITV This Morning is perplexed as he delivers a scam alert.

On today’s episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield issued a scam alert.

Martin Lewis joined the presenting duo on Thursday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show.

The Money Saving Expert was doing a call-in program when a viewer contacted the station to claim they had received a phony email from him, and he was “frustrated.”

More than 300 of these fraudulent emails have been submitted to Action Fraud in the last week, indicating that the finance guru’s reputable image is often targeted by scammers.

“I’m as frustrated as you are,” he said. Just get rid of them.

“Some people unsubscribe by clicking the unsubscribe button. On a hoax email, do not click the unsubscribe link. On a regular email, it’s OK, but on a scam, all you’re saying is “I am a real person.” These emails are read by me. You are welcome to return to me.’ Martin Lewis has long campaigned against fake advertisements, and in the Online Safety Bill last month, he called on the government to crack down on fraudsters who use celebrities’ images for false promotions.

The consumer advocate spearheaded a letter to the government pushing it to include paid scam advertising in the online bill, which was signed by a number of celebrities, including the This Morning hosts.

When Holly and Phil returned to the studio, they warned viewers about how scammers utilize their image to trap in unwary consumers.

“I don’t do diet pills anyplace because people keep mailing them to me,” Holly explained.

“And I don’t do Bitcoin,” Phil added. I have no idea what these are. “I’m at a loss for words.”