Phillip Schofield is enraged by his ‘awkward’ grilling in the Strictly Come Dancing vaccine row.

As he entered the Strictly Come Dancing vaccine discussion, Phillip Schofield came under fire from This Morning viewers.

On Thursday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show, the 59-year-old anchor spoke with dancer Gorka Marquez.

The professional danced with Katie McGlynn of Coronation Street, who is his partner in the current season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancing competition has been marred by rumors that three of the season’s professional dancers have refused to receive a Coronavirus vaccine.

On Good Morning Britain this week, former Strictly pro James Jordan slammed any dancer who refuses to get vaccinated as “selfish” and claimed they should be fired from the competition.

When Philip asked Gorka if he thought it was “essential for the pros to be vaccinated,” Gorka refused to comment on the rumor.

“What I know is that the show is taking a lot of responsibility to keep everyone safe, that there is a lot of testing, that there is a lot of attempting to keep everyone distant and safe during the studio,” Gorka stated.

“They did it last year, and we were all safe, so they’re doing it again this year, and it’ll work since it worked last year.”

Phil persisted in pressuring Gorka for an answer, and Gorka admitted that he believes dancers have the right to choose their immunization.

“You know what, everyone is allowed to do whatever they want,” he remarked.

“If you walk down the street right now, some people may be vaccinated, while others may not.”

Fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the “awkward” interview, with his star dancing partner stepping in to explain that the decision is up to each individual.

“Why is Phil harping on the covid vaccine issue with Gorka and Katie?” Jen wondered. It’s a little awkward to watch. “Don’t bother with them.”

“Was it absolutely essential to put so much pressure on Katie and Gorka about the vaccine issue?” Ryan wondered.

“Not sure why Phil is interrogating a strictly couple over vaccinations,” Nathaniel said. Should question a producer, not the poor celeb and pro, who is in charge of safety..”

“Phil needs to stop pushing this vaccination issue,” Chris wrote. It’s unjust to question them in this manner.”

“We do not,” the BBC replied in response to the notion.

