Phillip Adams’ family claims he sought help from the NFL for CTE before the shooting but was denied.

According to a statement acquired by The Washington Newsday, Phillip Adams’ family said Tuesday that the former NFL player sought help from the league for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), but that the organization refused to help him before he shot six people and killed himself.

Adams, a defensive back who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, is accused of shooting six people before killing himself in South Carolina on April 7.

Dr. Ann McKee, the director of Boston University’s CTE program, said on Tuesday that Adams was suffering from “severe” Stage II CTE at the time of the shooting. “Severe frontal lobe dysfunction may have led to Adams’ behavioral problems,” she speculated. CTE is a degenerative brain disease connected to concussions or head injuries, according to scientists. Memory loss, confusion, decreased judgment, depression, and suicidal thoughts are some of the symptoms. It can currently only be diagnosed after someone has died.

In a statement released after the announcement, his family expressed gratitude for being able to “have a greater understanding of the emotional upheaval that Phillip was suffering with during the final moments of his life.”

They were, however, unsurprised by the diagnosis, but “it is surprising to hear how terrible his illness was,” they added.

They went on to say that he had sought help before for the risk of having the condition.

“We do know that he was desperately seeking help from the NFL but was denied all claims due to his inability to remember things and to handle seemingly simple tasks such as traveling hours away to see doctors and going through extensive evaluations,” they said, citing medical records from his football career.

Many football players and health specialists are concerned about the relationship between football and CTE, as several other sportsmen have been diagnosed with the brain disease. More than 315 former NFL players have been diagnosed with the condition after their deaths, according to McKee.

Alonzo Adams, Adams’ father, told WCNC-TV, a Charlotte-based television news station, that “football messed him up.”

“He was a nice young man. He was a nice young man “‘I told the news channel,’ he said. “He didn’t say much and didn’t annoy anyone,” says the narrator. For the first time in 2016, the NFL acknowledged the link between. This is a condensed version of the information.