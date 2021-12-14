Phillip Adams’ CTE is “severe,” according to a doctor, and his case is similar to Aaron Hernandez’s prior to his murder.

According to a doctor from Boston University’s CTE Center during a Tuesday news conference, former NFL player Phillip Adams had “severe” Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he killed six people in the spring of 2021.

Adams, a defensive back, is accused of killing himself on April 7 after shooting six people. He is the only person of interest in the deadly shootings of a well-known doctor, his wife, and two of their grandchildren. During the event, two HVAC technicians at the doctor’s home were also tragically shot.

“Severe frontal lobe pathology, in addition to physical, psychological, and psychosocial issues, may have contributed to Adams’ behavioral abnormalities,” said Dr. Ann McKee, head of Boston University’s CTE Center, on Tuesday.

Adams’ family had granted their permission for a CTE study on Adams’ brain to be conducted by Boston University. CTE is a brain disorder that is considered to be caused by recurrent head trauma in some people.

CTE in sportsmen, particularly football players, has been the subject of a lot of research in recent years. CTE was discovered in Aaron Hernandez, a star player for the New England Patriots who was convicted of murder in 2015. In 2017, Hernandez committed suicide while incarcerated.

Hernandez’s brain was also donated to be studied at Boston University. In 2017, McKee claimed that Hernandez had CTE to a degree that Boston University researchers had never seen in a person his age.

Phillip Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, said after the shooting that he believes football contributed to his son’s mental troubles.

Alonzo Adams told NBC affiliate WCNC-TV, “I can say he’s a good kid.” “I believe it was the football that messed him up.” At the time of the incident, Adams was 32 years old. In 2010, he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons throughout his NFL career. After his final season with the Falcons in 2015, he did not play again.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.