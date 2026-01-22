Philippine Court Jails Journalist for Terror Financing Amid Press Freedom Concerns

In a ruling described by rights groups as a “travesty of justice,” a Philippine court has convicted journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio of terror financing, sending shockwaves through press freedom advocates worldwide. The 26-year-old, who has spent nearly six years in pre-trial detention, was sentenced to 12-18 years in prison, a sentence widely condemned as retaliation for her journalism.

Conviction Draws Widespread Outcry

Cumpio, a community journalist and radio anchor based in Tacloban City, was arrested in February 2020 alongside her colleague Marielle Domequil. The two were accused of possessing firearms and explosives—a charge they have steadfastly denied, calling it fabricated. On the verge of tears, the two women were sentenced by Judge Georgina Uy Perez, a moment that marked the culmination of a legal battle that many viewed as politically motivated.

The case has sparked global outrage, with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and other press freedom organizations denouncing the verdict as a dire attack on independent journalism in the region. Cumpio’s reporting focused on military abuses and marginalized communities in the Eastern Visayas, making her a target of the Philippine government’s red-tagging campaign, which accuses critics of being aligned with communist rebels.

“This ruling is a blatant violation of press freedom,” said a spokesperson for Reporters Without Borders (RSF). “Frenchie Mae Cumpio was not convicted for any criminal act, but for daring to expose the truth in a society that seeks to silence dissent.” The organization noted that Cumpio’s work had previously drawn the ire of local authorities, who have often used anti-terrorism laws to suppress opposition voices.

International Community Reacts

The United Nations and other international bodies have strongly criticized the conviction, highlighting concerns over the growing trend of using terrorism-related charges against journalists. Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, had previously described the case as “retaliation for her work,” underscoring the threat it poses to the safety and independence of journalists in the Philippines.

Cumpio’s legal team, led by lawyer Norberto Robel, has vowed to appeal the decision, citing procedural errors and weak evidence. “Despite this verdict, we will continue to fight for Frenchie’s freedom,” Robel said outside the courthouse, promising an immediate appeal to the higher courts.

The case has become emblematic of the deteriorating press freedom landscape in the Philippines, where journalists, activists, and even ordinary citizens have faced increasing repression under the guise of counterterrorism measures. For Cumpio, who has spent a large portion of her youth behind bars, the battle is far from over. Her story is now a symbol of the ongoing struggle for free expression and the fight against authoritarian tactics used to stifle dissent.