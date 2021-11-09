Philippe Coutinho responds to charges that he is ‘lazy’ after the ex-Liverpool player’refuses’ to play for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool midfielder, has defended himself and his professionalism in the wake of reports that he refused to play for Barcelona last weekend.

When the Brazilian was sent to warm up before replacing the injured Ansu Fati at halftime, the Catalans were 3-0 up over Celta Vigo.

Interim Barcelona coach Sergi Barjuan, on the other hand, would bring in Alejandro Balde, who had been unused on the bench as the La Liga giants’ advantage was shattered by former Red Iago Aspas, who scored a brace, including a 96th-minute equalizer, to earn an unlikely 3-3 draw.

After the final whistle, some sources claimed Coutinho had refused to come on, while others claimed Barjuan was unimpressed by his attitude during warm-up and instead put on Balde, who would subsequently try to defuse any suggestions of a row when speaking to reporters after the game.

“I didn’t pay attention to any of that,” he explained. “I was watching a game that was quite taxing.

“In ten days, I’ve noticed that everyone seems to get along with me.” It’s obvious that it’s more difficult for individuals who haven’t played before.

“I had to make some tough choices, and he didn’t play today.”

According to sources in Spain, some of Coutinho’s teammates contacted him during training to express their concerns about his behavior and attitude.

However, while on international duty with Brazil, the former Liverpool midfielder has dismissed claims that he was disrespectful at Camp Nou.

“I haven’t had a run of four or five games since I returned to be able to reach my best level, get match fit,” he told reporters.

“I was taken aback when I got home and saw this, that I was being referred to as a slacker in the media.” Throughout my entire career, I have always been a professional.

“I’ve never lacked professionalism – you can see it in all of the clubs where I’ve ever played – and I’ve always respected everyone, my teammates, staff, and all of the individuals I’ve worked with.”

“I must admit, I was taken aback when I saw that. But that’s fine; I appreciate your viewpoint.” “The summary comes to an end.”