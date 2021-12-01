Philippe Coutinho has been ‘offered’ to Manchester United and Manchester City, with Denis Zakaria preferring a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea in the table as the festive fixture slate begins.

When Liverpool takes on Everton in the Premier League this evening, their recruiting team will have specific aims in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Manchester City and Manchester United have been offered the chance to capture Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to the report, after Barcelona held talks with both teams.

According to the source, Barcelona are interested in signing Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, and Edinson Cavani in the upcoming transfer window, and Coutinho might be sacrificed as a makeweight to help get the deals done.

Coutinho signed a club-record deal with Barcelona in January 2018, but has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

According to the report, Zakaria favors Liverpool to the other European clubs interested in signing him.

According to the article, AS Roma, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Zakaria, but he would like to join Liverpool.

According to the source, the midfielder has already decided not to renew his contract with the Bundesliga club because he wants to win trophies and compete in the Champions League every season.

Mbappe and PSG have hit a standstill in contract discussions, according to the outlet, which means the 22-year-old is certain to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Previously, the gifted youngster has.