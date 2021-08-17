Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool star, has been ‘offered’ to a Premier League team in a surprise ‘swap’.

Philippe Coutinho’s time at Barcelona could be coming to an end this summer, with the club planning to offload the star after spending £142 million to sign him from Liverpool three and a half years ago.

In 2018, the Brazilian completed a world-record-breaking transfer to La Liga, although he has fallen short of expectations.

The star was leased out to Bayern Munich little over a year after his arrival, where he had a significantly more successful time, winning both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Catalan giants are now looking to cut relations with the star permanently in a prospective swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Barcelona is interested in signing Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Kaveh tweeted. Philippe Coutinho is available in part swap.

“Sky in Italy reports that Barcelona attempted to sign Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham. Abraham will join Roma for €40 million.”

Coutinho’s future has been a topic of discussion this summer, with the club apparently anxious to offload the midfielder in order to alleviate their financial woes.

A possible return to Liverpool has been discussed for some years, but it appears that if he does join a Premier League team, it will most likely be Arsenal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed the exact sum of the club’s debt on Monday, which totals £1.1 billion.

They’ve previously parted company with another huge player, Lionel Messi, who completed a sensational free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Gerard Pique, a defender, has also agreed to a pay cut to allow the club to register new players Memphis Depay and Eric Garca.

Further reductions are being discussed with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto, according to the Barcelona president.