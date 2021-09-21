Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool player, makes his long-awaited debut for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho made his long-awaited comeback to Barcelona’s starting lineup on Monday, but it was ultimately a night to forget for the Catalan club.

In a Spanish top-flight match at the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana were beaten to a 1-1 draw by Granada, leaving them five points behind champions Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Domingos Duarte put Granada ahead after just two minutes against a young Barcelona side, and they nearly held on for a remarkable victory. They were eventually thwarted by Ronald Araujo, who scored at the back post with a header in the 90th minute.

Following Lionel Messi’s summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, manager Ronald Koeman has focused on the club’s young players early in the season. Coutinho, a former Liverpool playmaker, has been chosen in the squad with the hopes of adding some experience and creativity.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who joined Barcelona in January 2018 for a reported €160 million, had not played for his current club since December 2020.

After an hour, Coutinho was replaced, and several Barcelona fans were scathing of the Brazil international’s performance:

“I’m thinking about donating Coutinho to a charity because he’s so worn out.”

“Coutinho isn’t having fun on the field; he doesn’t want to be a part of the game; twice he passed the ball and it went behind him, forcing him to sprint for it and pass forward again; his spatial awareness for a dribbler is timid; he isn’t brave. “It’s time for him to leave.”

“It’s Gavi for Coutinho. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs in a more advanced position. Coutinho had a really unremarkable game, but I wouldn’t expect anything more after being gone for so long.

Others think the 29-year-old was unlucky to be hooked, especially after Koeman oddly used Gerard Pique, a centre-back, as an emergency striker late in the game:

“Everything about this game has been cross, inshallah. Coutinho was the only one who tried to break down the defense, and he was subbed off.”

“You just do not make that change.” Piqué has done nothing so far. It makes no sense to take Coutinho off.” The summary comes to a close. ”