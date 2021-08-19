Philip Schulte offers five tips on how to grow your brand in 2021.

Growing a personal brand or company can be one of the most difficult jobs a person can embark on. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the process, and you might even wonder where to begin. To come up with a strategy that will work for your individual brand, you’ll need to do a lot of industry study, planning, and thinking. Philip Schulte, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, is well-versed in this process, having helped hundreds of people and businesses expand their brands.

Schulte founded PR Plugs, a full-service marketing organization that helps people launch their brands to new heights in a number of ways, as a published author and formidable publicist. Schulte offers five suggestions that he believes can help your company reach new heights:

Create a strong presence across all social media platforms.

When it comes to establishing and growing your business, having a strong online presence is essential. Many people, according to Schulte, concentrate on one or two social media sites while failing to create a brand presence elsewhere. “For example, you’ll find a lot of firms focusing just on Instagram, with little to no presence elsewhere. It’s critical to be consistent across all social media channels, as well as to have a solid, appealing website.”

Find a way to set your brand apart.

It’s no secret that many of the same items are over-saturated on the internet. You might easily locate a hundred brands that all look the same without even trying. Schulte underlines the necessity of standing out from the crowd while being true to your ultimate mission and principles. “When you first enter an industry, one of the first things you should do is investigate the competition to find a distinct viewpoint for your marketing efforts (SWOT analysis). Consumers are much more likely to be pulled to your brand if you can do it while keeping your values.”

Maintain uniformity across all platforms.

Inconsistency with a brand's mission statement is one of the most common blunders. "On all of your social media platforms, websites, interviews, and commercials, your mission statement and principles should be consistent," Schulte says. "Also, from a visual standpoint, your brand's physical appearance (logo, colors, etc.) should be constant throughout time to become more recognized to the consumer. You want your brand to be consistent because the best brands have figured out how to make themselves instantly recognizable.