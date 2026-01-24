Philadelphia Faces Major Snowstorm as State of Emergency Declared

Philadelphia is gearing up for one of its largest winter storms in over a decade, as a powerful system brings heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold to the region. With widespread disruptions already underway, officials are warning of treacherous conditions and urging residents to take precautions.

Snow, Ice, and Power Outages Expected

The storm, which began affecting parts of the U.S. over the weekend, is set to hit Philadelphia on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with heavy snow expected to fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. By the time it ends, the city could see up to 12 inches of snow, with some areas possibly receiving up to 18 inches. The storm’s intensity will fluctuate, with sleet and freezing rain complicating conditions as it moves through Sunday afternoon. This wintry mix could lead to ice accumulation of up to 0.3 inches, causing power outages and hazardous travel across the region.

Travel conditions will worsen as the storm intensifies. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for Philadelphia and surrounding areas, including parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially during the storm’s peak, as ice accumulation poses a significant threat to power lines and tree limbs.

With the potential for widespread outages, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro declared a disaster emergency on January 23, 2026. Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey followed suit by declaring a state of emergency and instituting travel restrictions for commercial vehicles. “I’m urging New Jerseyans to make plans to avoid travel Saturday evening and all day Sunday,” said Sherrill. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also declared a snow emergency for the city, effective at 9 p.m. Saturday. This requires residents to move their cars off designated snow routes to ensure efficient plowing.

Impact on City Services and Schools

Philadelphia’s transit system is already preparing for disruptions. SEPTA’s subway lines are expected to remain operational, but delays and detours are possible. Regional Rail services will operate on a reduced schedule, while PATCO will run modified services, though travel times may be extended. Philadelphia International Airport has canceled most flights on Saturday, January 24, and thousands of others have been grounded nationwide, as travelers are urged to check flight statuses directly with airlines.

Public schools in Philadelphia, including those in the Archdiocese, will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026. Students are being provided with Chromebooks for possible virtual learning. Additionally, city services are severely impacted: trash collection will be delayed, and Philadelphia courts will only conduct emergency virtual hearings. Nonessential city offices, health centers, and recreation centers will close.

The city has activated an Enhanced Code Blue to protect vulnerable residents, including the homeless. Outreach teams are working around the clock to bring people indoors, and warming centers have been established across the city. The city’s Homeless Outreach hotline is available for concerned residents.

Once the storm passes, the city will face a prolonged cold spell, with temperatures remaining below freezing and wind chills expected to dip into the single digits or below zero. This will keep snow and ice on the ground for an extended period, delaying recovery efforts until later in the week.

With authorities urging caution and preparation, Philadelphia is bracing for what could be a historic winter event. Residents are advised to stay informed and take all necessary steps to stay safe as the storm progresses.