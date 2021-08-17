Phil Valentine Update: Weeks after contracting COVID, the radio host is in “grave condition.”

According to his family, conservative talk radio star Phil Valentine is in a “grave state” after contracting COVID over a month ago.

On July 12, Phil Valentine, who runs a self-titled show on Nashville-based radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, announced that he had caught COVID on Facebook. The host had previously expressed doubts about the safety of COVID vaccines, including when it was revealed that he had contracted the virus.

His family said he had been hospitalized and was “fighting for his life” a few days later. “Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been a ‘anti-vaxer,’ he regrets not being more adamantly ‘Pro-Vaccine,’” his family remarked at the time.

The post went on to say, “Pray for his recovery and PLEASE GET VACCINATED!”

On Facebook, Phil Valentine’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN colleague Dan Mandis has been posting updates on the host’s condition. “’Update from Phil’s family: Phil remains in grave condition,” he said in his most recent message. Please keep praying!!! #PrayforPhil.”

Over 800 people “liked” the Facebook post, and hundreds more left notes of support, offering to pray for the SuperTalk 99.7 WTN host, his family, and coworkers. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Phil” by others.

“Everybody misses Phil,” Mandis said in a radio broadcast that aired earlier this month on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN.

The Phil Valentine Show’s long-time producer and music director, Johnny B, described the host as “simply the kindest person” who “loves to help people out.”

“I knew I’d be emotional about this, but not to the extent that I have,” he said of his situation. It’s been a particularly bleak time.”

In late July, the presenter was put on a ventilator “out of an abundance of caution” to allow his body “much-needed rest,” according to his family.

His family stated doctors were focusing their attention on his lungs, which were a “serious issue” at the moment, in a recent update.

Since the host’s support for COVID immunizations, his brother, Mark Valentine, told CNN in July that “dozens and dozens” of individuals have been persuaded to be vaccinated.

“I want to see folks go get the, regardless of what hazard, risk you think you are,” Mark Valentine said. This is a condensed version of the information.