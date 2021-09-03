Phil Thompson predicts the Premier League title and warns Liverpool’s Jack Grealish.

Phil Thompson, a Liverpool veteran, has spoken out about this season’s title fight, naming one player he believes can make the difference.

Manchester City had a relatively quiet transfer window, with the purchase of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million being the most prominent transaction.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already favourites to win the Premier League after reclaiming the title from Liverpool last season, and the addition of the former Villa midfielder has just added to that.

“I would have to say Jack Grealish is the signing of the summer,” Thompson told Paddy Power News. I was hoped Liverpool would be interested, but at $100 million, he was out of reach for anyone save Manchester City.

“He’s a game-changer and an incredible player. Liverpool has players like Harvey Elliott and Sadio Mane who can generate a spark out of nothing, and he does the same for the teams for which he plays.

“He’s that excellent. He’d stroll right into Liverpool’s team. Manchester City, in my opinion, are ready to contend for the crown once more with Grealish.

“I would have believed Liverpool were a solid chance for the title before he signed, but he has made all the difference to City’s title challenge now.”

Liverpool’s summer was even quieter, with only one addition among a slew of outgoings and new contracts.

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in Germany to improve Jurgen Klopp’s defense options following an injury-plagued season.

Injury to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip jeopardized Liverpool’s title defense last season, allowing Pep Guardiola’s team to finish 17 points ahead of the Reds at the top of the table.

Tottenham now leads the table after three games, while Liverpool is tied for seventh place with West Ham, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Everton on seven points.

A title race is predicted to unfold, with City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and United slated to compete for the crown at the end of the season.

Rivals Chelsea and United both had busy summers with the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.