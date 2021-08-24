Phil Scraton, a Hillsborough advocate, criticizes Liverpool University’s job reduction as “unjust.”

In an open letter published today, Hillsborough advocate Phil Scraton condemned ‘unjust’ job cuts at the University of Liverpool (Tuesday, August 24).

Since a reorganization of the Health and Life Sciences faculty was announced in January of this year, protests, strikes, and a boycott have erupted between the university and its employees.

Author and professor Phil Scraton, as well as six other honorary graduates of the university, signed the letter criticizing the layoffs.

After an attack, a groom celebrating his stag do in the city center was left for dead.

Professor Dame Janet Beer, vice chancellor of the University of Liverpool, was the recipient of the open letter.

“As Honorary Graduates of the University of Liverpool, we are writing to express our concerns about the proposed redundancies of academic staff in the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, and the detrimental effect on students of those measures,” they wrote in the letter, which was seen exclusively by The Washington Newsday.

“The thought of losing some of the world’s most respected specialists in their fields, as well as researchers closely involved in addressing local health issues, has been a dreadful prospect for the university.

“It is entirely unreasonable to choose people for redundancy based on a set of grant income targets that were not previously revealed to, let alone approved to, by those persons.

“The fact that the University’s redundancies and impacts on students have made national news, as well as the fact that specialists affiliated with the University are resigning or refusing to engage with it, indicates that the University’s reputation is being badly harmed.

“We ask the University leadership to reconsider its decisions, to end the trade union dispute as soon as possible, and to reinstate the final two staff employees facing redundancy.”

Elkan Abrahamson, a Hillsborough lawyer, The Singh Twins from the Wirral, John Higgins, a Judge Dredd and Watchmen comic book artist, Professor Sir Paul Preston, and Professor Sir Alec Jeffreys, the founder of genetic fingerprinting, were among those who signed.

Colin Pitchfork, who raped and murdered two 15-year-old girls and whose anticipated release from jail was confirmed this summer, was apprehended using Jeffreys’ method.

The open letter will arrive in two weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”