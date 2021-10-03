Phil Foden responds to Liverpool’s penalty demand and the incident involving James Milner.

Despite earning a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester City were left disappointed.

On the surface, a quiet first half, with VAR checking for a penalty after James Milner seemed to clip Phil Foden – but the incident occurred just outside the area, and no foul was given.

The 21-year-old was on his way to the Liverpool goal when he was stopped on the outskirts of the area.

Foden demanded a penalty, but Tierney waved play on, and VAR agreed.

Milner, who had already received a booking, was caught out in the second half when he hauled down Bernardo Silva, but he did not receive a second yellow card.

Milner was soon replaced by Joe Gomez, despite protestations from City players and manager Pep Guardiola in the wake of the challenge.

In a post-match interview, Foden was asked about the penalty shout, as well as whether Milner should have received another punishment for the Silva incident.

Foden told Sky Sports, “I’m an honest man who doesn’t like to fall down, and I’d like to see the referee award a free-kick or a penalty for that.”

“Whatever happens, it’s football, and I thought we did a good job defending.”

Foden also stated that Anfield is one of the most tough sites for opponents to visit.

“It’s quite difficult to come here with the fans,” he continued. It is one of the most challenging locations to reach.

“I think we handled it admirably.

“We were satisfied with the draw since we could have won three points on another day.”