Phemex is willing to pay you to learn about cryptocurrency.

Over the last few decades, technology has advanced at an unanticipated rate. The advent of the World Wide Web marked a watershed moment in the digital economy, and the Internet’s subsequent advancements have captivated the attention of billions of people all over the world. The global COVID-19 pandemic struck industries all over the world last year, but none were hit as badly as the financial sector.

Traditional financial organizations have been pushed to adapt to the digitization of money due to constricted revenue streams, diminishing earnings, and collapsing national economies. Banks are scrambling to compete against the tide of decentralization due to the adoption of fintech and blockchain technology, but blockchain isn’t here to compete – it’s here to assist.

Finance-related organizations have benefited from the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), which has helped them streamline their operations and make their services more appealing to today’s digitally savvy clients. Following the widespread adoption of DLT, the banking sector is predicted to grow tremendously, from contactless transactions to fully revamped financial services. In fact, cryptocurrency banks may one day overtake the worldwide digital asset ecosystem as the largest market.

The average investor has no idea how blockchain works or how digital assets are worth anything. The world of banking is already complicated enough, but blockchain takes it to a new level, necessitating at least a basic understanding of cryptography, computer science, and economics, to mention a few.

The demand for cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based assets is at an all-time high, with numerous teams developing new and innovative ways to make the asset class more accessible. However, public comprehension is one of the most significant roadblocks to wider adoption.

Phemex, a Singapore-based global cryptocurrency trading platform, recently unveiled its latest campaign to help its users gain a better understanding of the cryptocurrency industry. The project, dubbed ‘Learn and Earn,’ was developed to help the general public gain a better grasp of blockchain and its associated currencies while also paying them for their efforts.

Phemex was founded in 2019 with the purpose of being the most reputable cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The platform’s user base has grown to over a million users thanks to its favorable attitude toward community feedback and user-requested innovations, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In comparison to 2020, the exchange recorded a 156.9% increase in the number of traders on the platform and a 465.2 percent increase in trade volumes in the first quarter of this year.

