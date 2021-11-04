PG&E will pay $125 million to California for a 2019 fire that was started by faulty equipment and destroyed 174 homes.

According to the Associated Press, a settlement has been reached between California authorities and Pacific Gas & Electric as a result of the huge Kincade Fire in 2019, which was caused by facility equipment.

Shareholders of PG&E have agreed to pay two fines. They’ll pay $40 million to the state’s general budget initially, followed by $85 million to remove abandoned transmission equipment across the utility’s state territories. The California Public Utilities Commission is anticipated to formally approve the second part of the agreement on December 2.

On October 23, 2019, the fire erupted after retired but energized transmission equipment collided with a tower. The surrounding forest caught fire, eventually resulting in a 120-square-mile firestorm. It also resulted in the destruction of 174 homes and the injury of four individuals, as well as the evacuation of 190,000 residents.

The enforcement division report stated, “PG&E left abandoned equipment energized for thirteen years even though that equipment provided no benefit or convenience to the public.”

Cal Fire performed an independent investigation last year, which linked the blaze, which was the largest in Sonoma County history, to a high-voltage electrical transmission tower in the Mayacamas Mountains.

It’s also unrelated to a criminal case still underway in Sonoma County Superior Court, in which PG&E is accused of five felonies and 28 misdemeanor counts in connection with the fire.

The utility, according to a PG&E spokeswoman, opposes key aspects of the utility commission’s probe. According to spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo, the business assumed the Calpine unit served by the tower was on “cold standby,” indicating it could be used again.

Calpine also continued to pay monthly service fees and examined the equipment as part of its wildfire prevention measures, according to Paulo.

Despite disagreeing with the alleged violations, the utility agreed to settle with the commission in the hopes that it “will assist in allowing all parties to move forward with the fire, and permit us to focus on compensating victims and making our energy system safer,” according to a statement from the utility.

PG&E had agreed to pay $31 million to Sonoma County and the communities of Windsor, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, and Cloverdale in May.