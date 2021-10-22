Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children is over 90% effective, with side effects similar to those seen in teenagers.

According to research results released Friday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11 is over 90% effective at avoiding symptomatic infections. According to the Associated Press, the pharmaceutical company’s long-awaited vaccination for younger children showed similar or minimal transitory side effects in trials, such as painful arms and fever, as it did in teens who received the shot.

The vaccine might be available to young children as early as November, pending approval from regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Pfizer’s study, 2,268 children in the vaccine’s target age group were used. Each youngster got either two low-dose vaccine doses (one-third the dose given to teens and adults) or two placebo doses three weeks apart.

According to the Associated Press, in addition to determining that the vaccine was more than 90% effective based on 16 COVID-19 cases in children with and without the vaccine, researchers discovered that children who received the low-dose shots developed virus-fighting antibodies that were just as strong as teens and young adults who received the regular doses. The need of a successful vaccine for younger Americans is highlighted by the fact that the number of youngsters admitted to hospitals without the immunization reached new highs in September.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The findings of Pfizer’s investigation were made public. Later in the day, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was due to release the results of its independent examination of the company’s safety and effectiveness data.

Next week, FDA advisers will debate the evidence in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final choice on who should get the shots if the agency approves them.

Pediatricians and many parents are eagerly awaiting protection for younger children to stem rising infections from the extra-contagious delta variant and help keep kids in school. Full-strength Pfizer shots are already authorized for anyone 12 and older, but pediatricians and many parents are anxiously awaiting protection for younger children to stem rising infections from the extra-contagious delta variant and help keep kids in school.

More than 25,000 physicians and primary care professionals have already joined up to help get the vaccines into the hands of children.

The Biden administration has ordered enough pediatric doses — in unique orange-capped vials to distinguish them from adult vaccine — for the country’s estimated 28 million children aged 5 to 11. If the vaccine is approved, millions of doses will be made available as soon as possible. This is a condensed version of the information.