Pfizer’s CEO’s need for a fourth COVID shot has been compared to a need for a “fourth yacht” on Twitter.

Twitter users were quick to attack Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla after he claimed a fourth COVID shot may be needed sooner than expected due to the emergence of the Omicron type. On Thursday, some users resorted to social media to suggest that the new vaccine will simply be a moneymaker for the firm.

Bourla made the remarks on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday, after early data showed that a third dose of the shot created by the business and BioNTech was more effective than the initial two-dose vaccine series in combating the Omicron form.

However, because the early data was a synthetic, lab-created replica of the variation, Bourla claimed that real-world data would be more accurate.

“We’ll evaluate if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long after we get real-world data,” Bourla said on “Squawk Box.” “As for the second point, I believe we’ll require a fourth dose.” According to CNBC, Bourla previously stated that a fourth dose of the COVID vaccination will be required 12 months after the third treatment. “With Omicron, we’ll have to wait and see because we don’t have much information,” he stated. “It’s possible that we’ll need it sooner.” Some on Twitter, however, took issue with Bourla’s words, accusing him of using the Omicron version as a way to profit from yet another inoculation.

Bourla was chastised by one Twitter user, who wrote, “The Pfizer CEO should just state ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY.'”

They stated just the two shots, then suggested a third would be successful, and now they say a fourth will be required…

& you’re surprised that no one wants to take them.

“IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY,” the Pfizer CEO should simply remark, which is why private firms should not deal with critical health issues.

Another Twitter user chastised the CEO, claiming that by Friday he will be recommending “five doses that best defend against covid.”

Another Twitter user chastised the CEO, claiming that by Friday he will be recommending "five doses that best defend against covid." Another Twitter user chastised the Pfizer CEO. Bourla was allegedly offering a fourth COVID shot so he could acquire a "fourth yacht" sooner, according to another Twitter user.

CEO of Pfizer.

