Pfizer’s Booster for Seniors at High Risk Could Be Approved and Available by Friday.

By Friday, the United States is expected to issue a potential COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose for Americans over 65 and those at risk of high-risk illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is anticipated to approve the third round of vaccinations for the aforementioned group of Americans on Monday. The decision comes as a panel from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meets on Wednesday to discuss the vaccine’s distribution.

Currently, the FDA is not required to follow the CDC panel’s recommendations, but they frequently do. Once the FDA authorizes the shots and the CDC signs off on them, the booster shots will begin.

Interim Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration Janet Woodcock told Reuters on Monday that while she supports the booster shots, scientists contend that they aren’t necessary yet.

“You want to stop people from getting the virus and spreading it as much as possible. Of course, we’re taking precautions like masking and so on, but vaccination is critical,” she explained.

An FDA advisory committee voted on September 17 to sanction the additional Pfizer doses for both categories of Americans rather than the general public for the time being. Due to a lack of evidence and the need for further health data, this conclusion was made.

After the vote, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz told Reuters, “Today was a critical step forward in giving better protection to Americans from COVID-19.” “Once the process is completed at the end of next week, we will be ready to deliver booster doses to eligible Americans.”

According to a recent study done by Yahoo News and YouGov, 38% of Americans would prefer vaccines to be delivered to the unvaccinated in developing countries first, rather than utilized as booster doses in the United States.

It was more vital to “offer boosters to as many Americans as possible,” according to 32% of those polled.

The remaining 30% of those polled claimed they were uncertain on the subject.

According to the survey, 73 percent of Americans who have been vaccinated would be willing to get a booster shot if it become accessible.

The CDC was contacted for comment by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.