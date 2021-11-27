Pfizer is in a 100-day race to develop an Omicron vaccine as the world attempts to contain the variant.

As the race to create a vaccine for the new version of COVID-19, the Omicron variant has prompted a number of governments to impose restrictions on tourists from southern Africa.

Although President Joe Biden’s senior medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said there was “no indication” the new coronavirus type had reached the United States yet, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled it as “concerning.”

The Biden administration, on the other hand, stated on Monday that travel from southern African countries will be restricted beginning Monday.

Non-American citizens traveling from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi are subject to the limitations.

The limits were imposed out of “an abundance of caution,” according to an unnamed official who spoke to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, any foreign people who have been through the same countries in the preceding two weeks, with the exception of Malawi, are barred from entering Canada.

For the next two weeks, Australia has banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi, and Mozambique. Non-Australian citizens who have visited such countries in the recent two weeks are no longer permitted to enter.

The first European incidence of the mutation, known as B.1.1.529, was discovered in Belgium, in a person who had been to Egypt and Turkey rather than southern Africa.

Travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe has been restricted by European Union members. Eric Mamer, a spokesperson for the European Commission, sent out a tweet.

Flights to the United Kingdom from the same nations, with the exception of Mozambique, were temporarily halted on Friday.

In other news, Iran has announced a travel restriction for six southern African countries, including South Africa, while Japan has said that visitors from the region will be quarantined for 10 days and tested four times during that period.

Sri Lanka will begin banning visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini from Monday, according to a statement from the director-general of health services, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

Thailand will not allow travelers from eight African nations it has labeled as high-risk for the new Covid-19 version to enter the country starting in December, according to a senior health official quoted by Reuters.

Vaccine makers are confident in their products.

Although specialists are concerned about the new strain’s mutations and the potential of reinfection, vaccine producers are sure that they will be able to alter their products. This is a condensed version of the information.