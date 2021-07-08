Pfizer intends to make the third dosage of the Covid vaccination available in the United States.

Pfizer is to apply for approval to deliver a third dosage of its Covid-19 vaccine within the next 12 months, claiming that the extra injection will significantly increase protection and help ward off the Delta version.

According to research from multiple countries, the Pfizer vaccine and other commonly used vaccinations provide effective protection against the highly contagious form, which is quickly spreading around the world and currently accounts for the majority of new infections in the United States.

Much vaccinations require two doses to build high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all types of the coronavirus, not just the Delta variant — and most of the world is still waiting for those first protective doses as the pandemic rages.

However, because antibodies naturally diminish over time, research is underway to see if and when boosters are required.

Early data from Pfizer’s booster research suggests that people’s antibody levels climb five to tenfold following a third treatment, compared to their second dose months earlier, according to Dr Mikael Dolsten.

Pfizer expects to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a third dose in August, he added.

Only around 48% of the US population is completely vaccinated, and other areas of the country have far lower immunisation rates, resulting in an increase in the Delta strain.