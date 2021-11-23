Pfizer executive claims that breakthrough COVID-19 cases are more common than reported.

According to a Pfizer board member, there are more breakthrough COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated people than is currently being reported in the US.

On Monday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a member of the drugmaker’s board of directors and a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, suggested the United States is undercounting the number of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“At this point, I believe we need to acknowledge that there are a lot of breakthrough infections happening, particularly among those who have been out of immunization for a long time,” Gottlieb added.

“There will be retrospective studies that identify this,” he said, adding that “we are not doing a good job of tracking this in real time.”

During the interview, Gottlieb recommended Americans to seek COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, emphasizing that breakthrough infections are more likely in persons who have been completely inoculated for a year.

In addition, the former FDA commissioner urged parents to get their unvaccinated children immunized before the Thanksgiving break, noting that youngsters receive more protection from their first injection than adults.

All people in the United States who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago are eligible for booster doses as of Monday. People aged 18 and over who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for booster doses two months later.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the United States as more individuals travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Gottlieb’s statements. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country’s rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus infections hit 92,400 on Sunday, up from 79,655 a week ago.

On Sunday, there were 31,372 new COVID-19 infections and 126 new deaths in the United States. According to a New York Times study, at least 50,713 coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has reported 47,886,798 coronavirus illnesses and 772,414 deaths.

The rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has driven several hospitals in 15 states to the brink of failure, including Colorado, Minnesota, and Michigan. Since then, federal medical teams have been despatched to Minnesota to assist overburdened hospitals.