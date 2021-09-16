Pfizer claims that the third COVID shot triples antibodies and can likely handle the Delta variant.

The Associated Press reported that Pfizer is contending that a third injection of its COVID-19 vaccine increases virus-fighting antibodies in recipients by threefold, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers allowing fully vaccinated Americans to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

More crucially, the antibodies produced by a third shot appear to be able to manage the extremely contagious Delta strain, which accounts for the majority of current infections in the United States, according to Pfizer.

According to the Associated Press, the FDA submitted much of Pfizer’s information on booster shots on Wednesday for its advisory group to evaluate on Friday. While two doses of the vaccine continue to protect people against severe infection, protection against mild infections appears to wane six to eight months after the second shot, according to Pfizer’s findings.

Pfizer highlighted data from Israel’s booster-shot deployment to support the safety and efficacy of third doses. The study followed over a million Israelis aged 60 and up and discovered that those who had a booster shot had a considerably decreased risk of developing COVID-19 soon after vaccination.

When Delta was spreading, Pfizer reported the booster injections aided “roughly 95 [percent]effectiveness,” which was similar to the effectiveness found when the vaccine was first delivered in 2021.

The FDA’s reviewers, on the other hand, said that they will focus on research on how vaccines function in Americans, claiming that this “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population.”

Overall, the evidence shows that Pfizer and other US-approved COVID-19 vaccinations “still provide protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States,” according to the CDC.

The FDA is under no obligation to follow the recommendations of its independent advisory council. However, if the agency disregards its own experts, it may cause public uncertainty. Two top FDA vaccine regulators joined a group of international experts earlier this week in denying booster shots for otherwise healthy people, citing the vaccine’s significant long-term protection against serious disease.

The FDA’s conclusion, according to Dr. Anna Durbin of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, is simply whether an extra dose is safe and achieves what it promises: enhance immunity levels.

