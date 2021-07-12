Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have a new unusual adverse effect that has been included to the official list.

Following vaccinations with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there may be a “extremely rare risk” of inflammatory heart conditions.

The result was reached after a “thorough analysis” of evidence in the UK and worldwide, although the benefits of either vaccine “greatly outweigh” any potential hazards, according to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned that patients who received the two vaccines could develop inflammatory heart disorders (myocarditis and pericarditis) in “very uncommon circumstances.”

In 177 million Pfizer doses distributed in the European Economic Area, the EMA discovered 145 occurrences of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis (EEA).

Out of 20 million doses of Moderna provided in the EEA, 19 cases of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis were discovered.

Five people died, according to the investigation, but they all had serious health issues or were elderly.

Neither the Oxford-AstraZeneca nor the Janssen vaccines were linked to heart inflammatory problems.

“The MHRA has conducted a thorough review of the data, both in UK and international sources, and has identified that there may be an extremely rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines,” said Dr June Rain, CEO of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“Most reports of suspected myocarditis and pericarditis following immunization with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mention mild symptoms and a quick recovery after standard therapy and rest.”

“The benefits of these vaccines in preventing hospitalization and death from Covid-19 well outweigh any potential dangers, and people are advised to have their first and second vaccinations whenever they are invited.”

The advantages of all approved coronavirus vaccinations “continue to outweigh their dangers,” according to the EMA.

However, if patients develop symptoms such as dyspnea, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, or chest pain, they should seek medical help right away.

“While the chances of these problems occurring are extremely remote, you should be aware of the signs so that you can seek medical attention as soon as possible to aid recovery and avoid complications,” the agency stated.

