Pfizer and Moderna are preparing to launch a COVID vaccine booster in the United States.

Individuals who received COVID vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna may soon be advised to have a third booster dose.

According to officials from President Joe Biden’s administration, a statement about the shots might come as soon as this week, according to the New York Times. They indicated that obtaining a booster shot will be recommended eight months after the second dose was given.

Those who had received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations would get the booster shot first. Officials from Johnson & Johnson told the New York Times that they are waiting for the findings of the manufacturer’s two-dose clinical trial before recommending another shot to recipients.

Despite the White House’s proposal, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must issue final approval for booster shots.

The announcement of a third COVID-19 shot comes as the extremely contagious Delta form continues to spread and tales of breakthrough infections increase the demand for extra virus protection.

On Monday, there were more than 252,000 total cases reported in the United States, which was greater than the seven-day average of 141,365. New infections are concentrated in areas like Florida and Mississippi, where hospitalization rates and caseloads are at all-time highs.

