Pets in need of a forever home prepare for their fourth Christmas in rescue.

As they spend yet another Christmas in rescue, pets who have lost their forever homes through no fault of their own simply need to be given a chance.

Over a dozen dogs and cats are preparing to spend their third or fourth Christmas at Freshfields animal rescue, Ince Blundell, as officials at the charity claim an influx of unwanted pets, mixed with those who are unable to be rehomed, makes for frightening times.

Millions of pets were bought or adopted across the UK during the lockdown, but when the country slowly returns to normal and families return to work, many of these cherished creatures are abandoned due to a shift in circumstances.

Unfortunately, because to their age or persistent medical or behavioral challenges, some animals have a harder difficulty finding a happy conclusion to their narrative than others.

Danny, a nine-year-old lurcher, is just one of the animal friends who came to the rescue four years ago due to food guarding difficulties.

He’s characterized as a “kind, loyal, and affectionate dog” who deserves a loving home.

Danny had been rehomed as a puppy in 2012 and had been living with his family for almost five years when he returned to the rescue center in 2017.

Despite the fact that he has no medical difficulties, Danny is one of the rescue center’s longest-serving canines, having seen numerous kennel friends come and go before him.

Suki, a nine-year-old Akita, is another one of the dogs who will see another Christmas at Freshfields after being taken in following a domestic abuse incident.

Rikki, an eight-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, came into the rescue’s care following a breakup, and despite being in good health, he is still looking for his permanent home.

These canines, like many others, are frequently disregarded, according to Debbie Hughes, communications, but they will ‘never give up’ on any animal that passes through their doors.

Debbie stated that because they have a no-kill policy, they already have a lot of animals in their care who haven’t found their forever homes, but they are hopeful that they will in the coming weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”