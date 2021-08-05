Pets at Home is putting a new recycling effort to the test.

Pets at Home has announced that it is testing a new strategy in 40 of its stores throughout the country to fight flexible pet food packaging waste.

Pet food producers Mars and Purina PetCare are supporting the industry first, which entails a retail take-back program with specific recycling sites for such packaging.

According to research conducted by environmental charity Hubbub, which has worked with Pets at Home on the initiative, 26% of pet owners are unsure whether pet food packaging can be recycled, and 14% would like to see their local pet shop offer a recycling site for pet food packaging.

Flexible plastic packaging (plastic that can be bent, compressed, or scrunched) provides a number of advantages to pet owners, including increased shelf life, portion control, and convenience. Recycling, on the other hand, is a challenge. As a result, most local governments and recycling centers are currently unable to provide recycling services.

Working with Enval, a specialist recycler that can recycle and recover flexible plastic, the project involves putting pet food pouches through a specially developed process that converts them back into materials that can be reused.

Three Vets4Pets practices will also participate in the trial. If the effort is successful, it will be implemented at the bulk of the company’s stores by the end of 2022.

“We are particularly delighted to be able to provide this service because we know how vital it is to make it easier for our customers to return their used packaging when they visit to our pet care centres,” Louise Stonier, Chief People and Culture Officer at Pets at Home, said. This is all part of the “Our Better World Pledge,” which aims to make the world a better place for pets and their owners.

“This study marks a critical stepping stone toward tackling the difficulties related with plastic packaging,” said Jack Hodgkiss, Creative Partner at Hubbub. Around 44 percent of families in the United Kingdom have pets1, and the majority of them do not have access to flexible plastic recycling through their local municipality. We’re ecstatic to be working with Pets at Home to make flexible plastic recycling a reality for many pet owners in the UK.” “The summary comes to an end.”