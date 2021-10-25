Pets at Home is launching a campaign to allow dogs in the workplace, along with some helpful hints for employers.

PETitquette, a new service from a major store, will assist employers throughout the UK welcome dogs into the office.

The Pets at Home program provides useful guidelines for organizations that want to welcome canines into the office while also ensuring that all employees, whether or not they have a dog, are comfortable.

Following the epidemic, when many households adopted a companion dog, the PETiquette program was created. Owners and their pets are now adjusting to the return to work and the implementation of hybrid working habits, which means less time spent together at home.

Employers and their teams are becoming more aware of the value of employee well-being, with dogs helping to create a happy work environment and, in certain cases, reducing stress and anxiety.

The following are some suggestions:

Providing a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for all dogs

Maintaining a clean and orderly workplace

Vaccinating and inoculating dogs against sickness, as well as the necessity for third-party insurance

Maintaining a healthy level of activity and hydration

Creating a meal and playtime schedule that does not interfere with others

The initiative is part of Dogs at Home’s larger commitment to assisting its customers and their pets. Pets at Home was the first company to implement the PETiquette program, and it also offers ‘PETternity leave,’ which allows employees to take a day off when they obtain a new dog, cat, or horse to assist the animal adjust to its new home.

“There can be many benefits to having dogs in the office, including the ties to increasing morale and fostering positive mental health,” said Jane Beresford, Group Director of People Partnering.

“Our pets, who have grown accustomed to having their owners at home throughout the pandemic, will benefit as well.” However, becoming ‘dog friendly’ should not be taken lightly, which is why we produced our PETiquette guide to help employers create the greatest workplace for both their workers and their pets.”