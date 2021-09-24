Petrol stations around Merseyside have been forced to close due to a lack of supply.

In Merseyside, stark photographs show vacant petrol stations amid fears of a petrol supply deficit.

Today, a number of Merseyside petrol stations were forced to close due to a lack of fuel (Friday, September 24).

The Shell Garage on Crosby Road North in Waterloo has run out of fuel.

Photographer Andy Teebay of The Washington Newsday captured yellow ‘Sorry out of use’ signage on both gasoline and fuel pumps.

Sainsburys in Knotty Ash was also shut down, with a sign on the door reading, ‘Sorry, our petrol station is presently closed owing to a fuel delivery.’ Within the next net hour, we will reopen. Please accept our apologies for any trouble this has caused.’

A fuel lorry, on the other hand, was not present.

Long lines have also been recorded in Belle Vale, Southport, Litherland, Formby, and other sections of Wirral.

The store closures and lines are the latest in a string of supply problems caused, in part, by a shortage of HGV drivers.

Both the pandemic and Brexit have contributed to the industry’s perfect storm of a crisis, with the DVLA’s backlog of driving tests limiting the number of new drivers available to help alleviate the problem.

BP has reported that some of its 1,200 garages are suffering shortages, while Esso and Tesco have also had to close a few forecourts.

However, one big store has stated that there are no shortages of gasoline.

According to The Washington Newsday, an Asda spokeswoman said the business is “not currently experiencing any fuel supply concerns” and that gas stations are open as usual.

According to the Road Haulage Association, there is a 100,000-driver shortfall.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has not ruled out deploying the army to forecourts or loosening laws to alleviate the driver shortage.

“If it will truly help, we would bring them in,” Mr Shapps said on BBC Breakfast when asked about it.

People are encouraged to buy gasoline “as normal.”

The government agreed that there were “problems facing numerous industries across the UK, and not only in terms of HGV drivers,” according to a spokesman for the prime minister.

