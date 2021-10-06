Petito, Gabby Brian Laundrie’s sister has stated that she “wants answers.”

In a Tuesday interview with “Good Morning America,” Brian Laundrie’s sister spoke out for the first time regarding his disappearance and the Gabby Petito case.

Cassie Laundrie says in the interview that she has no idea where he is and that if she knew, she would fully assist with authorities.

“No, I have no idea where Brian is….” “I’d report him,” she says.

Cassie Laundrie expressed concern for him in the interview, but implied that she, like everyone else, was unaware of not just where he was, but also what role he may have played in Petitio’s abduction and death.

“I hope my brother is still alive because I, like everyone else, want answers,” she stated.

“I would tell my brother to come forward and help us get out of this terrible situation.”

The interview also clarified when Cassie Laundrie said she last saw or heard from her sibling, revealing that it was on a family camping trip on Sept. 6–and that, in retrospect, she wishes there had been a more evident indicator that she might have picked up on about what had happened.

“We only stayed for a couple of hours, ate dinner, and made s’mores around the campfire before leaving. There was nothing out of the ordinary about it. There was no sense of a spectacular farewell. She went on to say, “I’m frustrated that I didn’t pick up on anything in hindsight.” “It was just a routine visit,” says the narrator.

She also said that things may have turned out better for the entire family if her brother had come to her first after returning home.

“I truly wish he would have came to me first with the van that day,” she continued, “because I don’t think we would be here.”

Overall, Cassie Laundrie believes her parents should come out if they were involved in any way with her brother’s abduction, but she also believes her brother should do the same so they can all move on with their lives.

