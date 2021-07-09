Petition for a Fourth Stimulus Check Receives 2.5 Million Signatures: Will Another Direct Payment Be Made?

Fourth Stimulus Check Petition Gets 2.5 Million Supporters: Will Another Direct Payment Arrive?

As Americans await additional relief aid amid the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, a petition for a new round of stimulus cheques has topped 2.5 million signatures.

The petition on Change.org was posted last year by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner in Colorado. The petition asks the government to distribute $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 for dependents through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year,” Bonin wrote in an update.

“It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people,” she added.

The petition had 2,516,451 signatures as of Tuesday 9 p.m. EDT.

According to a press release issued in December, it was recognized one of the platform’s top petitions that changed 2020.

While the petition is on track to reach its goal of 3 million signatures, Mike Konczal, head of macroeconomic analysis at the Roosevelt Institute, believes a fourth round of economic impact payments is improbable.

“I don’t see people advocating for another check at this moment,” Konczal told Business Insider. “I think the big fights are about dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, both getting vaccination rates up, dealing with evictions and foreclosures, and making sure that bottlenecks in the economy are swiftly taken care of.”

The Biden administration has likewise remained silent on whether or not it would support more payments.

During a press conference in May, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki remarked, “We’ll see what members of Congress suggest, but they are not free.”

Psaki stated in June that President Joe Biden is open to hearing other ideas for stimulus payments, but that a new round of relief checks is not on the table right now.

The U.S. government has sent out three rounds of stimulus payments since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020. The latest round gave eligible Americans up to $1,400 in federal aid.