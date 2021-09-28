Petition for a Fourth Stimulus Check is just 99,000 signatures away from reaching its 3 million signature goal.

A petition encouraging US politicians to give $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to millions of Americans is just over 100,000 signatures short from reaching its target of three million.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, created a Change.org petition in 2020, urging Congress to deliver $2,000 monthly assistance payments to adults and $1,000 to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took Congress nine months to issue a second stimulus check, and it only took a few moments to squander it. Congress should make periodic checks automated if specific conditions are met in the future. There will be no more waiting for our government to send the assistance we require. In the petition, Bonin stated, “Sign to join our fight to get periodic checks to the people.”

The petition had received 2,900,799 signatures as of Monday, falling just 99,201 signatures short of its three million objective. If the petition meets its objective, it will become one of the most popular on the platform.

With the emergence of COVID-19, calls for a fourth round of stimulus checks have grown.

The lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden to endorse recurring payments in a letter signed by 21 Democratic senators in March, saying that the government’s $1,400 checks are unlikely to last long.

“Nearly six out of ten Americans believe the $1,400 installments included in the bailout agreement will last them fewer than three months,” the senators stated in their letter.

Despite the calls, the White House has shown no indication that it intends to adopt legislation authorizing another round of inspections. As a result, some states have begun to distribute their own relief payments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., proposed the “Golden State Stimulus” program, which provides a one-time payout of $600 to low- and middle-income households who submitted their 2020 tax forms.

The USDA also established the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, which will reimburse qualifying farmworkers and meatpacking employees up to $600 for expenses incurred in preparing for the COVID-19 epidemic.

The USDA also announced that it will spend $20 million on a pilot initiative to help front-line grocery staff.