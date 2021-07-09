Peter’s metamorphosis astounded Coronation Street viewers.

Fans of Coronation Street were taken aback tonight when Peter displayed a dramatic change.

Carla brought Peter back to Weatherfield from the hospital in Friday’s episode.

Before entering the house, Peter hesitated and said he wanted to remember the moment.

Peter was near death a few weeks ago and in severe need of a liver transplant.

His skin was a dreadful shade of yellow, and he appeared to be terribly sick.

However, when Peter returned to the street after his surgery, he appeared to be in perfect condition.

His hair was slicked back and he was dressed entirely in black, and many onlookers were quick to comment on his new look.

“Peter looks ten years younger, which is fantastic for him,” Sally Dee added.

“It’s great to see Peter Barlow back to his regular hot self,” Kat added.

“Peter looks like he just got off the set of Grease,” Corey Terrett stated.

“Loving Peter’s slick back hair, really stylish,” Ryan Glendenning said.

“Wait, wait, wait!” shouted sofaspectator. Peter was finally able to remove the blanket from his shoulders! Hallelujah! The sex bomb has returned!”

“Peter Barlow is looking darn fine again,” Miss Popcorn added.