Peter Walton explains Atletico Madrid’s red card against Liverpool: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised.’

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton says Atletico Madrid has no reason to be upset with Felipe’s dismissal against Liverpool.

In the 36th minute of the match, the Brazilian defender was issued a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Sadio Mane, and then ignored referee Danny Makkelie, who called the Brazilian over following his foul.

It’s unclear if Makkelie made this choice because of the tackle or because the 32-year-old failed to comply with his desire to be called over, but Walton believes the Dutch official made the right decision nonetheless.

As a referee analyst for BT Sport, the 62-year-old gave his take on the situation: “Felipe’s challenge was clearly going to get him a yellow card.

“Danny Makkelie was quite firm and issued him a straight red card, which is correct in law. He opted to blank the referee and make an offensive gesture towards the referee, not turning to face him.

“If you look at the initial challenge, Felipe could have gone for violent conduct,” Walton continued.

“He’s gone for Mane and basically kicked him since the ball isn’t in playable range. When the referee notices this, he says, “Wait a minute, let us double-check.” Felipe is enraged; he knows he’ll face disciplinary action, and the referee has called him over two or three times to come over, but he refuses.

“Is he disrespecting the referee in any way? Is he making a derogatory gesture? And, if that’s the case, he might be dismissed for making an insulting gesture by refusing to approach Danny Makkelie when he’s summoned.

“It’s possible that it’s because of the challenge’s physical nature or the way he insulted the referee.

“The task is actually rather strong, as the ball is not even close to being in playable range. I wouldn’t be surprised if the referee has already decided to issue him a red card for his violent behavior.” Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman agreed with Walton, saying: “Whether it’s for dissent and he’s simply continued walking away, so be it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”