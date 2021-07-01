Peter Reid refers to Rafa Benitez’s Everton as a “little club.”

Former Everton footballer Peter Reid has asked Everton fans to rally behind manager Rafa Benitez and the team.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, the Blues announced Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday afternoon, after a nearly month-long search.

The Blues’ administration was left seeking for their sixth permanent manager in eight years after Ancelotti’s abrupt departure, but Farhad Moshiri eventually chose Benitez as his successor.

The 61-year-old has been unemployed since leaving Dalian Professional in China earlier this year, and he has shown an interest in returning to top-level management.

The call, however, has not gone over well with many Evertonians, who have yet to forgive him for his “little club” remark.

It’s a remark that Blues fans all around the country will never forget, and it’s one that’s constantly brought up whenever the 61-year-name old’s is discussed.

Despite the dissatisfaction of Blues fans, Reid has taken to social media to deliver a rallying cry to Evertonians.

“Everton, the club is bigger than anyone,” he posted on Twitter. We need to rally behind the new manager and rally behind our team. We must also respect a tiny club that comes to Goodison Park to defend.”

Benitez has already attempted to clarify his remarks about Everton being a “little club” when he spoke on Monday Night Football in December 2019.

He stated, ” “When I mentioned it was a little club, I was mistaken. I was going to mention that they are a little team because they only had one opportunity in this game.

“Liverpool supporters were ecstatic, while Everton supporters were furious. But rather than saying they were a little club, I preferred to say they were a small team.

“Some Evertonians come up to me and tell me about what I’ve done for the city, how we have the charity and all these things, so I have a wonderful relationship with the city, not just with Liverpool fans.”