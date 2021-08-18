Peter Purves of Blue Peter takes the lead in paying tribute to much-missed canine companions.

On the website TeamDogs, a memorial page has been set up for dogs who have left pawprints on your heart, with Blue Peter’s Peter Purves among others paying tribute to their much-missed pals.

The actor, who has owned a variety of dogs over the years, ranging from small Dachshunds to hulking Newfoundlands, has solidified his status as one of the country’s greatest dog lovers thanks to a four-decade involvement with Crufts.

But it was one dog in particular, a Border Collie/German Shepherd Cross named Petra, who sparked his long-standing love for our four-legged friends.

When he first started presenting the children’s show in the late 1960s, she was one of the Blue Peter pets, which he later adopted as his own.

“Petra was the first dog I’d owned since a Field Spaniel named Rusty when I was 10,” he writes on TeamDogs’ memorial page. Rusty had been a terrific friend when I returned from boarding school, and we’d go for walks in the Derbyshire hills and swims together, but I didn’t own a dog for a long time because I was an actor, and keeping a pet wasn’t ideal because you never know where you’ll be.

“After starring in Doctor Who, I was granted the chance to host Blue Peter in 1967, and it was then that I met Petra for the first time. Actually, she was an odd little cross. She admired the people she liked, but she was wary of the individuals she didn’t know. I believe she was a nervous dog, which may have contributed to her dislike of the studio.”

Purves, who is now 82 and works for the dog supplement company YuMOVE, also mentions Petra in his TeamDogs obituary.

“People were ecstatic to meet her and would say things like, ‘Isn’t she lovely?’ But the truth is that she was never very good with people or dogs, and I had to keep a constant eye on her, especially when youngsters were present. She had the potential to snap, and I had to make sure she didn’t by keeping her on a leash.”

