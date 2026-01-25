Peter Phillips Launches New Shipping Venture with Maritime Passport Ltd

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, is venturing into the world of maritime business with a bold new project aimed at transforming the shipping industry. His latest endeavour, Maritime Passport Ltd, seeks to modernise maritime certifications by digitising a traditionally paper-heavy process. Despite being founded in 2025, the company has yet to launch a website, but it is gearing up to make waves in the sector with its innovative approach to streamlining shipping logistics.

At 47, Phillips is no stranger to diverse business pursuits. Over the years, he has explored corporate hospitality, sponsorship management, and even the COVID-19 testing market. His eclectic career has also seen him featured in a Chinese TV commercial, where he fondly recalled his childhood days sipping milk from the Windsor royal herd. Not content with just one avenue, Phillips has also ventured into the commercial property market, investing over £5 million in shops, bars, and eateries in Bath.

New Partnership in Shipping Sector

To further advance his shipping project, Phillips has teamed up with Professor Basak Akdemir, a 50-year-old maritime expert. Akdemir, a trustee at the Turkish Maritime Education Foundation, holds a PhD focused on supply forecasting in the shipping industry. Together, they aim to revolutionise how certifications are handled in a field traditionally slow to adopt digital solutions. The collaboration highlights Phillips’s commitment to pushing boundaries, though his background is notably diverse rather than steeped in maritime expertise.

The business venture comes with an intriguing personal backstory. Phillips, who holds a degree in Sports Science from Exeter University, has been accustomed to life on the water since childhood. Growing up aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, he was often seen accompanying his sister, Zara Tindall, on family outings. His mother’s passion for the sea is well-known, with Princess Anne’s love for the ocean often described as second only to her equestrian interests. Phillips’s latest project seems to echo his mother’s nautical enthusiasm, blending family legacy with a forward-thinking business model.

While Phillips’s new project garners attention, it comes against the backdrop of a family history marked by the absence of royal titles. Unlike many of their royal peers, Phillips and his sister Zara were not granted titles at birth due to a historical rule, which stipulates that such distinctions can only be conferred through their father, Captain Mark Phillips. Both siblings have expressed a preference for this non-titled life, with Zara openly praising her mother’s decision in a 2020 interview. The lack of titles has been seen as a factor in their relatable, down-to-earth public personas.

Despite not carrying royal titles, the Phillips-Tindall family enjoys strong ties within the royal fold. Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband, has often spoken about the advantages of living title-free, and he has forged close bonds within the royal family, notably with his cousin-in-law, Prince William. This family dynamic, along with the independence it affords, has helped them maintain a grounded, approachable image within the public eye.