Peter McGrail, the Scouse Lomachenko, was given an early start and a difficult path to Olympic triumph in Tokyo.

Liverpool’s Peter McGrail will be one of the first to enter the ring on Saturday morning, 16 months after becoming the last British boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

After flyweight Galal Yafai, Scouser McGrail will be the second Team GB fighter in action at 10 a.m. UK time.

However, in Tokyo, the world-class featherweight, who has better footwork than a Strictly champion, will encounter a stiff challenge.

In Team GB’s second match of the Games, Peter was paired with Thailand’s Chatchai Butdee, who has a wealth of expertise.

Butdee, 36, is competing in his third Olympics after competing in both London and Rio, and a victory for the Scouser would pit him against either Germany’s Hamsat Shadalov or Argentina’s Mirco Cuello.

McGrail needs to win three bouts to guarantee a medal, and his quarterfinal opponent is expected to be Lazar Alvarez of Cuba, a silver medalist at the last World Championships who received a bye in the first round.

Peter’s Everton Red Triangle gym on Albion Street in the city center has brought home medals from the last two World Championships, the last two European Championships, and gold from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In Tokyo, though, his featherweight division is very competitive.

McGrail is known for motivating himself by the caliber of his opponents.

“It has gotten me even more excited about the Olympics,” he remarked. “In these Olympics, I’m going to be a whole different animal.

“I’m simply looking forward to my first bout and putting on a show for the world to see. It’s going to be something special.”

Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbeck Mirzakhalilov is the top seed in the featherweight event, although McGrail, a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships, was not even seeded.

McGrail, who is known as the Scouse Lomachenko for his fluid style, is unconcerned.

“There are some good lads at my weight in the Olympics, as there are at all weights,” he added. “However, I believe I am one of the greatest and that if I perform as well as I know how, I can defeat them all.”

“There is no doubt I would be if I were to win a silver or bronze medal.”

The summary comes to a close.

”