Peter McGrail, one of Liverpool’s most distinguished amateurs, has a fantastic opportunity to make his professional debut.

Peter McGrail has a clear picture of his career goals in front of him.

“I aspire to be a World Champion.” I want Liverpool to have big evenings. I want to make my mother, father, and family proud, as well as make a lot of money.”

And he intends to do everything in Liverpool.

McGrail, a proud son of the city, rose through the ranks of amateur boxing to become one of the country’s most distinguished fighters, fighting out of the Everton Red Triangle club.

He makes his pro debut at the M and S Arena on Saturday night, and admits there could not have been a finer venue for his crossover match.

He proclaimed, “I’m a proud Scouser.” “Whenever a Scouser is involved in a fight, I always cheer for them. Former World Champions like Tony Bellew and Callum Smith. Every single person in our gym aspires to follow in their footsteps. Liverpool is a city that I adore. I spent years training in Sheffield, yet I always felt homesick. I was always a little happy when I returned home.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start. It’s not just a small show in Liverpool; it’s a full-fledged festival. It’s going to be a dirty main event. It’s something I’m looking forward to. “I’m going to go after larger and greater things.”

McGrail will meet Ed Harrison, a durable 27-year-old from Blackpool who has eight defeats from his 10 pro outings, but only one ended early.

The bout will be over six rounds at super-bantamweight, on the undercard of Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler.

McGrail first broke through with bronze medals at the Youth Olympics and World Youth Championships back in 2014. The gifted southpaw then won gold at the European Championships in Kharkiv in 2017 before winning Commonwealth gold a year later in Australia.

The 25-year-old was hotly-tipped for a featherweight medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but succumbed to a premature defeat against Thai fighter Chatchai-decha Butdee in the opening round.

“I won seven National Titles growing up,” said McGrail. “I went to the Youth Worlds and got a bronze. Then I qualified for the Youth Olympics and got a bronze. It was after that I joined.” Summary ends.”