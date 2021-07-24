Peter McGrail, a boxing medal contender from Liverpool, is devastated after a shocking loss at the Olympic Games.

Gutted Peter McGrail’s Olympic hopes were dashed at the first hurdle when the Liverpool boxer was defeated by Thailand’s Chatchai-decha Butdee.

The 36-year-old veteran, who is fighting in his third Olympic Games, outthought and out-boxed the featherweight on his way to being the first Team GB boxer to be knocked out of Tokyo 2020.

McGrail’s first bout was against a cunning old fox, but he was anticipated to win and advance far in the tournament.

In the first round of his fight, though, he was surprised when the Thai fighter blasted him with a barrage of crisp right fists that caught him off guard.

McGrail heaped on the pressure in rounds two and three, realizing he was in danger and down on the scoreboard, but he was unable to reverse the damage, and the judges awarded him a unanimous points defeat.

McGrail, from Merseyside, tweeted: “Tremendous massive thanks to everyone for the support and comments over the past several weeks it’s been a belter!!!

“The amount of support has been incredible; I’m really disappointed I wasn’t able to bring a medal home to complete the collection. But there are a lot of big nights coming up.”

McGrail’s loss is a setback for Team GB’s boxing squad, which had hoped to win as many as seven gold with their 11 combatants.

McGrail appeared to be a solid choice to compete as a two-time World Championship medalist and the reigning Commonwealth champion.

He qualified for the Games as early as March 2020, securing a spot at the Olympic Qualifying event in London, which was interrupted halfway through due to the discovery of Covid-19.

McGrail was knocked out in the quarter-finals when the tournament started in May, and his loss meant he was not seeded for the Games.

McGrail’s partner in Tokyo, super heavyweight Frazer Clarke, tweeted: “This sport is… brutal and hard no doubt about it. I feel real sadness when my friends and team mates don’t achieve what they set out to do.”

“I’m proud with the fighter’s performance, as they constantly go above and beyond.”

The summary comes to a close.

