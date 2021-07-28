Peter Kay helps a student, 21, who said her ‘freshers flu’ was a dreadful disease.

Peter Kay will help a student whose ‘freshers flu’ turned out to be fatal brain cancer as he returns to the spotlight in a bid to gather funds for her cancer treatment.

Laura Nuttall, 21, had only been studying International Relations for a few weeks when she began to get headaches and nausea.

The Everton supporter, on the other hand, dismissed it as a common virus and returned to her studies.

For the first time in three years, Peter Kay announces his comeback to live comedy.

However, an eye test required for entrance into the Royal Navy reserves revealed something far more serious.

They discovered swelling in her optic nerve and advised her to have more testing done.

As a result, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most severe form of adult brain cancer.

Laura has previously received chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery at Manchester’s Christie Hospital.

She is now receiving immunotherapy and a dendritic cell vaccination in Germany, each of which costs £27,000.

Laura, from Barrowford near Nelson in Lancashire, will benefit from two live Q&As hosted by Peter Kay, who has been virtually absent from the public eye for the last three years.

The shows will take place on August 7 at the O2 Apollo Manchester, and tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on July 30.

The news was shared on the comedian’s Twitter account, along with a link to a Doing It For Laura fundraiser website.

Laura has also been focusing on crossing items off her bucket list.

She was a guest at Everton Football Club in December 2018, where she met players such as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

She also paid a visit to the M&S Bank Arena to see Sir Paul McCartney perform.