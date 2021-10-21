Peter Crouch’s surprise reaction to a new dog is revealed by Abbey Clancy.

A bbey Clancy has revealed the reaction of her husband Peter Crouch when she first brought home a dog for the family.

When the young Labrador was introduced, the former Liverpool striker appeared to be underwhelmed, and he jokingly threatened to leave.

In March of last year, Abbey surprised the BT Sport pundit with a new addition, but she didn’t get the reaction she intended, according to Mirror Online.

The 35-year-old told host Rochelle Humes on the My Little Coco podcast: “Last March, we got a puppy. ‘If you bring one more living thing into this house, I’m going to leave,’ Pete said.” Conor McGregor pays a ‘heartbroken’ tribute to his family dog Hugo after he passes away. While his wife insisted that he would eventually adore the dog, Crouch reportedly responded: “I don’t need to love anything else because the house is already filled with it. Don’t give me anything else to adore!” The ex-England forward, like many other owners, has warmed up to the notion of having the puppy, now named Jeffrey, in his home, but Abbey hoped he wasn’t listening in on one of his new owner’s comments.

“I didn’t have any pets growing up, so I’m sort of fulfilling all my childhood pet wishes via my kids – it’s not even for them, it’s for me,” the Liverpool-born model and television host remarked.

The other day, I was even looking at tiny goats.”

The couple has four children together, Sophia, 10, Liberty, six, Johnny, three, and Jack, two, in addition to their cat.

Peter joked that having four children was already a “stupid decision,” and that the couple will not be adding any more to their family.

Abbey previously described their youngest child as a “gift from God” who was conceived when she despised her spouse.

She said to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast that she was “afraid” of having a fourth kid, especially because the couple’s relationship was already strained.

“We despised one other at that point as well, so I don’t even,” she remarked.

