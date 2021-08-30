Peter Crouch outlines Rafa Benitez’s expectations and claims Everton is a “dangerous” club.

Rafa Benitez, according to Peter Crouch, will be one of the first persons on Merseyside to be liked by both sets of supporters, and he knows what the Blues players can anticipate from him.

During his three years with Liverpool, the former England striker worked with Benitez and believes he will be a success at Goodison Park.

He’s also offered an insider’s look at what the Toffees would be expected to do each day at Finch Farm.

“Those on the blue half of Merseyside will become more rounded footballers, more aware of the wider picture, if they follow his lead, because tactically, I don’t think I played for a better manager,” Crouch conceded.

Everton are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Nathan Patterson’s pursuit has taken a new turn.

Everton will be dangerous this season, thanks to a manager who meticulously studies everything.

“He’d focus on the minor elements that make a difference in games, examining every flaw in the teams we’d be facing. Before each game, he would go around the team, explaining what we were up against individually. Where should they be injured, and how should they be exploited?

“It’s the slightest of details. In team meetings, he would grill us with questions. In his Daily Mail piece, he asked, “What foot does this young goalie play off?”

“You’re sitting there having to respond, which kept us on our toes. Every meeting, everyone’s brain was turned on because they knew they’d be asked a question.”

Everton have had a solid start to the season under the former Valencia manager, with seven points from their opening three games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each game, while Demarai Gray, a new £1.5 million addition, has also scored twice in as many games.

Despite the fact that it is the start of a new season, Crouch believes Benitez has properly communicated his message to the players.

“Looking at the start of the season for this Everton club, he has already got them going,” he remarked.

“Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend are excellent signings who have lost their way, but Rafa is allowing them to do so.”

“The summary comes to an end.”